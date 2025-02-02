FRANCIS BACK AT LIONS AS BOSS

By Neil Harvey

WILLIS Francis is back at Basford United – this time as manager.

The 39-year-old turned out for the Lions between 2012 and 2015 before briefly returning to the club as an assistant two years later.

From there, the former Grantham Town and Rugby Town midfielder left to become joint manager of Long Eaton United in 2017 and later coached at the likes of Boston United, Kettering Town and Kidderminster Harriers.

Now, Francis is back at Greenwich Avenue to replace Luke Potter in the hotseat with the club sat second bottom of the NPL Premier table.

His arrival comes...