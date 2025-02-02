POPULAR KITCH IS BACK IN AT BORO

By Neil Harvey

NEIL Kitching is back in the Stafford Rangers dugout – nearly seven years after he left!

The popular boss has left his role at Boldmere St Michaels to re-join Boro and steer them to safety in NPL West.

Kitching first took up the Boro hotseat in May 2014 and, in a four-year spell, led the club to the NPL Division One South title with 95 points, as well as a Staffordshire Senior Cup success and decent runs in both the FA Cup and FA Trophy.

Kitching said: “This is our football club and feels like it always has been,” he said. “We are thrilled...