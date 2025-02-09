TAYLOR ACCEPTS MIDDX HONOUR

By Keith Masters

FORMER England player and manager Peter Taylor has accepted the role of President of Middlesex Wanderers.

Taylor, 72, follows a list of very distinguished people to have held the position, succeeding the late Sir Bobby Charlton.

The likes of Sir Bobby Robson, Ted Croker, Lord Denis Howell and Sir Stanley Rous have also held the role.

Taylor took caretaker charge of England in November 2000 with his last three roles coming in Non-League at Dagenham, Welling United and Maldon & Tiptree.

He said: “I am delighted to accept the position of president of the c...