Gibson will remember his famous Port foray

FANS’ FORUM

I WAS interested to read about Neil Gibson’s move from Welsh football into the National League as manager of Wealdstone (NLP, February 2).

Gibson’s first match in charge of Wealdstone last Saturday, may well be his first involvement in English football since he was on Southport’s books as a player in the 2002/2003 season.

He played in the highlight of that season when Southport defeated Second Division side Notts County in the FA Cup in front of the Match of the Day cameras.

With Southport already a goal down, Gibson was the victim of a crude ...