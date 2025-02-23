‘Wokeness’ is admirable in today’s game

FANS’ FORUM

AFC FYLDE chairman David Haythornthwaite is understandably frustrated that his club lost money, travelling to Aldershot for a fixture that was subsequently postponed.

However, I challenge his statement, “hopefully the tide is turning on wokeness”.

Taking the Cambridge Dictionary definition, wokeness is ‘a state of being aware, especially of social problems such as racism and inequality’. With campaigns, such as No Room For Racism, Kick It Out and Rainbow Laces, and programmes for disability football, etc. our beloved sport is admirably ...