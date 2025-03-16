LEGENDARY SHOULDER WAS JUST SO SPECIAL

By Mark Carruthers

CLASS ACT: Alan Shoulder scores for Newcastle United

BLYTH Spartans legend Alan Shoulder has been described as “a special, special player” following his sad passing this week at the age of 71.

Sholuder made his name in the Northern League with Bishop Auckland before going on to play a part in Spartans’ run to the fifth round of the FA Cup during the 1977/78 season when they saw off the likes of Chesterfield and Stoke City before succumbing to Wrexham in front of a crowd of 42,000 at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park.

The Magpi...