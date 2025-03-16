WE’LL NEED TO GO PRO SAYS CHRIS

Agutter issues a Rebels rallying cry

By Matthew Nash

KNOCKING ON THE DOOR: Worthing are chasing promotion to Step 1 for a third season running under boss Chris Agutter, inset

PICTURE: Steve Terrell

CHRIS AGUTTER has told Worthing they must seriously look at going full-time if they are to keep pace with their ambitions on the pitch.

The high-flying Rebels are looking even beyond a National League South promotion race and have set their sights on sustaining a challenge at the level above.

As it stands, last year’s play-off finalists still train twice a week but Agutter, wh...