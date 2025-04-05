HOMELESS CITY TO STEP BACK

Club must press the reset button

By Andy Mitchell

CANTERBURY City hope an enforced hit of the reset button will secure the club’s long-term future after resigning from their Step 6 league.

Despite flying high in Southern Counties East One while playing from Margate, City will not compete in the play-offs having exhausted all groundshare options.

The plan is to head back to Canterbury on a council-owned parks pitch at Thanington Rec.

Work is required on the facilities but the club has applied to join the Kent County League Premier Division at Step 7. It has been confirmed ma...