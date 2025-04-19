Our Joe Thompson will be sorely missed

Fans’ favourite Joe Thompson has been described as “an inspiration to everyone” after he passed away peacefully at home on Thursday.

The 36-year-old was diagnosed with cancer for a third time in April last year, having previously beaten the illness in 2014 and 2017.

Thompson had stage 4 lymphoma – a form of blood cancer – which had spread to his lungs.

His former club Rochdale announced the news on their official website on Friday morning.

Indomitable spirit

Thompson played his final match as a professional for Dale in August 2018 before being forced to hang up his boots later that season.

In all, he made 225 professional appearances during his career, mostly in two separate spells with Rochdale, but also with Tranmere Rovers, Carlisle and Manchester United’s youth academy.

Dale were joined by local rivals Altrincham in holding a minute’s applause for Thompson before Friday’s National League game.

Manager Jimmy McNulty – a former teammate of Thompson’s – also announced the club would not be conducting any post-match interviews.

A Dale statement read: “Rochdale FC is devastated to learn of the passing of Joe Thompson.

“Joe, who had been bravely battling cancer for a third time, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, with his family by his side.

“Known by those close to Rochdale as ‘Joey T’, he made over 200 appearances for his local team, representing the badge with pride.

“We first knew Joe primarily as a talented footballer, but we would soon grow to adore his loving, infectious personality.

“He faced every battle head-on, both on and off the pitch.

“His journey and indomitable spirit have been an inspiration for everyone who has been touched by his story.

“Above all of that, Joe was a loving husband to Chantelle and an incredible father to Thailula and Athena Rae.

“Our thoughts are with Joe’s family and friends at this incredibly sad time.”

MUCH LOVED: Joe Thompson made over 200 appearances at Rochdale

PICTURE: Alamy

Legacy

Thompson’s wife Chantelle announced his passing on his X handle on Friday morning.

It read: “Joe has made such an impact on so many people and we are all forever grateful for him blessing us with his presence and for being so strong and staying with us as long as he did against all the odds.

“He was the most incredible husband, son, brother, friend and father to our beautiful daughters who will now carry his light and legacy on and I will keep filling them up with Joe’s love every single day.

“It’s been a long battle and one he fought with all his might and he did things HIS way.

“He chose his path and walked every step with courage and pride, growing closer and closer to God each day, while still being there for so many others.

“He held onto his plans for the future to continue that legacy but now it’s time for him to rest up and watch over us from heaven.

“I know he will be deeply missed by everyone and the world will not be the same without his contagious energy.

“Long may his legacy and impact live on.”