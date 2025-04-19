Step 2: It never fails to deliver

For the last two seasons, the race for promotion from National League North has gone right to the wire – and it’s involved half of the division!

And it’s just as heavily-congested this time around with no fewer than TEN clubs who have Step 1 in their sights.

Meanwhile, in the National League South, there are as many as SIX clubs still in the hunt for title honours, entering the Easter break.

We take a look at the promotion run-in in both leagues with two games left.

HUNTING: Scunthorpe and Chester are both well in the promotion picture in the north

PICTURE: Luke Broughton

National League No...