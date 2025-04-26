Latest News
Who’s your main man at Steps 3&4?
More in Latest News
-
Non-league round up: Thriller at Meadow Park as Boreham Wood advance
Dorking Wanderers blew a 3-1 lead against Boreham Wood in the National League South play-off eliminator in a packed evening of non-league action.
-
Barnet 4-0 Aldershot Town: Brilliant Bees are buzzing for another title success
Proud boss Dean Brennan lavished praise on his Barnet players after finally sealing promotion back to the EFL in front of a sell-out Hive.
-
Southend United 3-0 Wealdstone: It’s three and easy – super Shrimpers hit the top seven
Southend United boss Kevin Maher is keeping his feet firmly on the ground – despite the Shrimpers moving into the National League play-off places after a 3-0 win over Wealdstone at Roots Hall.
-
National League South: Goal-den finale for Truro City
It's a title showdown that has captured the attention far and wide with no fewer than six teams able to land the big prize.