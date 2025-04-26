Connect with us

DOCKED POINTS SEES GLADIATORS DROP

By Kyrenia Shipillis

MATLOCK Town were consigned to relegation after an administrative error stripped them of three points gained from the Hyde United fixture.
The Gladiators, currently playing in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, have been relegated to Step 4 following the points deduction.
The club has had a difficult season after winning just ten matches.
Matlock revealed the penalty was received after Joshua Smith, whose youth loan from Accrington Stanley had ended, was fielded in their 4-0 victory against the Tigers at the beginning of the month.
Smith’s inel...

Continue reading...

