Fans Forum
Gregor’s spot on, refs have become lazy
Gibson will remember his famous Port foray
FANS’ FORUM I WAS interested to read about Neil Gibson’s move from Welsh football into the National League as manager of Wealdstone (NLP, February 2). Gibson’s first match in charge of Wealdstone last Saturday, may well be his first involvement in English football since he was on Southport’s books as...
‘Filthy’ criticism is so un-informed
FANS’ FORUM I WASN’T at the Hilltop v Broadfields United match at which the Broadfields players’ behaviour so angered Groundhopper (NLP March 2) so cannot judge whether his response was fair. He is certainly entitled to choose not to visit them at the ground they share with Rayners Lane FC,...
Hellenic has lost its core
FANS’ FORUM I NOTE with interest that Southam United have withdrawn from Hellenic League Division One and had their record expunged. It is worth noting that from the division’s original allocation of 22 clubs, one has been promoted as a result of a team leaving the Premier Division, three have...
‘Wokeness’ is admirable in today’s game
FANS’ FORUM AFC FYLDE chairman David Haythornthwaite is understandably frustrated that his club lost money, travelling to Aldershot for a fixture that was subsequently postponed. However, I challenge his statement, “hopefully the tide is turning on wokeness”. Taking the Cambridge Dictionary definition, wokeness is ‘a state of being aware, especially...