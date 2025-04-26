Connect with us

Fans Forum

Gregor’s spot on, refs have become lazy

FANS’ FORUM

SPOT on Gregor! What a great article from Gregor Robertson in April 13’s NLP (April 13) on the varying interpretation of refereeing across the pyramid in this country.
The prime example of your argument is when Premier League assistants come down to games in the Championship.
They have lost the ability to make important decisions on the basis that if they get it wrong in the Premier League it will be corrected by VAR.
In the Championship down to grass roots, you gave to make the decision based on your ability, based on your promotion as an official.
