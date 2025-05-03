Connect with us

Latest News

National League: Survival fight goes to the end

And so to the wire – two relegation places still to be settled, three, technically four, teams at risk – the final day looks all set to be a nerve-jangler!
TIMELY: Harry Phipps celebrates a goal for Daggers

By Joe Smith

And so to the wire – two relegation places still to be settled, three, technically four, teams at risk – the final day looks all set to be a nerve-jangler!
Braintree Town look all but safe.
They sit three points above the drop zone and it would take a 12-goal swing for Wealdstone to go above them.
Dagenham & Redbridge are the other side who start the day with their head above water, just.
That came thanks to last weekend’s timely 6- 1 win over Altrincham.

TIMELY: Harry Phipps celebrates a goal for Daggers
Tumultuous
Josh Rees scored a hat-trick in the impressive win over t...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Latest News