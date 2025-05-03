National League: Survival fight goes to the end

By Joe Smith

And so to the wire – two relegation places still to be settled, three, technically four, teams at risk – the final day looks all set to be a nerve-jangler!

Braintree Town look all but safe.

They sit three points above the drop zone and it would take a 12-goal swing for Wealdstone to go above them.

Dagenham & Redbridge are the other side who start the day with their head above water, just.

That came thanks to last weekend’s timely 6- 1 win over Altrincham.

TIMELY: Harry Phipps celebrates a goal for Daggers

Tumultuous

Josh Rees scored a hat-trick in the impressive win over t...