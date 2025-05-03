Stockton Town axe means Guiseley are reprieved

Guiseley were last night reinstated into the NPL Premier play-offs after Stockton Town were found guilty of fielding an ineligible player in their play-off semi-final victory.

The Anchors were charged for playing Adam Nicholson under suspension in Tuesday’s win over Guiseley.

Kevin Hayes struck the only goal of the game to set-up a final clash at Worksop Town.

But speculation quickly surfaced following the game over Nicholson’s eligibility.

BAD CALL: Adam Nicholson was ineligible to play in Stockton’s semi-final win over Guiseley

PICTURE: Alamy

Charged

The long-serving defender was shown a straight red card in their final home game of the season against Hyde.

Regulations state suspensions start “immediately before the play-off matches where the date of the last offence or the date of the relevant offence is less than seven days prior to the first play-off match”.

The NPL Premier outfit were charged by the FA and attended a hearing on Friday afternoon.

But after their appeal failed, they were removed from the running, meaning Guiseley, who had finished fourth and a point behind Stockton in the table, were sent through to tomorrow’s final instead.

An NPL statement read: “A Northern Premier League disciplinary panel met tonight to consider a charge against Stockton Town FC for a breach of Rule 6.9, fielding an ineligible player.

“The charge was raised following an FA Regulatory Commission on Friday May 2 to consider FA Charge E12.

“The Commission found the case against the club and player Adam Nicholson proven.

“In accordance with FA protocols, the case was then referred to the Northern Premier League to deal with in accordance with FA Standardised Rules.

Disqualified

“Rule 6.9 states: Any club found to have played an ineligible player in a match or matches shall have any points gained from that match or matches deducted from its record, up to a maximum of 12 points (save for in relation to a knockout match or matches, eg. the Play-Offs, in which case the club shall be disqualified from the relevant knock-out competition(s), and have levied upon it a fine.

“The board may also order that such match or matches be replayed on such terms as are decided by the board which may also levy penalty points against the club in default.

“The club admitted the charge but cited what it believed to be exceptional circumstances leading to the ineligibility.

“However, the panel found unanimously that the circumstances put forward by the club were not exceptional.

“Consequently, and in accordance with Rule 6.9, Stockton Town was disqualified from the Play-Offs and beaten Play-Off semi-finalists Guiseley reinstated in their place.

“A fine was also imposed.”

