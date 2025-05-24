Connect with us

Latest News

Three-sy does it for ace Joe

When a raucous rendition of ‘Champions Again, Ole Ole’ broke out inside Barnet’s dressing room following their National League title-clinching win over Aldershot Town last month, it could not have felt more apt for Joe Grimwood.

By Russell Claydon

WHEN a raucous rendition of ‘Champions Again, Ole Ole’ broke out inside Barnet’s dressing room following their National League title-clinching win over Aldershot Town last month, it could not have felt more apt for Joe Grimwood.
For the 23-year-old defender was about to lift a trophy to mark a promotion for the third season on the trot to complete a remarkable rapid rise through the Non-League pyramid.
Just three years previously, he was celebrating elevation out of Step 4 as Isthmian North play-off winners with AFC Sudbury, the club he had broken through into senior foot...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Latest News