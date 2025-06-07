Connect with us

It’s Daggers drawn for Lee

By Chris Dunlavy

LEE Bradbury says big characters and early momentum will be critical to Dagenham & Redbridge’s hopes of making an instant return to the National League.
The Daggers – a League One side in 2011 – will begin next season outside the top five tiers of English football for the first time in 25 years.
“We are Dagenham & Redbridge, we are in National League South,” says Bradbury, who was appointed manager on Wednesday following the end-of-season departure of Lewis Young.
“For a lot of these teams, we will be their cup final. We’ll need to bring in personalities who can emb...

