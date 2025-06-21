Latest News
BOOT CAMP WITH A HUGE REWARD!
More in Latest News
-
HONOURING THE GREAT AND THE GOOD FROM STEPS 3 & 4
ALL THE GLITZ FROM THE NPL AND ISTHMIAN AWARD NIGHTS By Chris Dunlavy BUZZING HORNETS: Premier Isthmian Division winners Horsham Premier champions Horsham PICTURES: Lyn & Trev Sports Photography Gallery: lynandtrevsports.shootproof.com WINNERS: Isthmian North champions Brentwood Town WILD BOY: Chichester sharp-shooter Jimmy Wild THE Isthmian League wrapped up a successful...
-
EAGLES TY DOWN KEY DEALS FOR TOP PAIR!
By Chris Dunlavy HOMEWARD BOUND: New Bedford striker Tyrone Marsh BEDFORD Town boss Lee Bircham says the capture of forward Ty Marsh shows how far the ambitious Eagles have come. Marsh, 31, played in League Two for Oxford United, Macclesfield and Stevenage before joining Boreham Wood in 2020. He scored...
-
Henry takes up new Shots role
EXPERIENCED James Henry has stepped up to take a player/coach role at Aldershot Town. The popular 36-year-old joined the Shots last summer and helped fire them to Isuzu FA Trophy success with 17 goals in 51 appearances. Now he has been elevated onto Tommy Widdrington’s coaching staff at the EBB...
-
I’M READY TO MAKE A MARK
By Chris Dunlavy MARK Dacey almost turned his back on football in November. Now the 36-year-old is setting his sights on managing in the EFL. Dacey left Sevenoaks a year ago to take charge at Step 6 newcomers SE Dons, a former Sunday League team with vast support on social...