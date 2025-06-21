Latest News
PRE-SEASON FIXTURES
WE’RE UP FOR IT!
New bosses relish challenge ahead By Jon Couch NEW Step 1 gaffers Adam Lakeland and Alun Armstrong say they are ready for the rigours of the National League as they gear up for their big re-building jobs this summer. Lakeland, 40, has made the step up from King’s Lynn Town...
SCOTT’S SET UP FOR A REBUILD
Key exits force Davies to act By Matthew Nash SCOTT DAVIES says he has no option but to embark on a complete summer rebuild at Slough Town. The Rebels boss has been raided for his top talent after leading part-time Slough to a 16th-place finish in National League South, with...
FREDDIE AND THE DREAMERS’ TITLE BID
By John Lyons FORMER Premier League striker Freddie Sears has set his sights on promotion after joining ambitious Maldon & Tiptree. After a goal-laden season with Isthmian Premier Chatham Town, the ex-West Ham and Ipswich marksman has dropped one rung of the ladder by linking up with the Isthmian North...
A famous day in Rangers’ history
I HAVE followed Stafford Rangers for over 50 years and I’m just recovering from what’s been a tough season in NPL Midlands. But I just wanted to highlight one particular game that stood out this season – this time, for all the right reasons. It was April 5, 2025, Stafford...