HAPPINESS IS NEW HOME FOR HAMLET
Second places have no excuses
I AM fully in favour of the play-offs, mainly because it is difficult for National League clubs financially and to keep fans coming to the end of the season. They need something to play for as late as possible. My club Hednesford have been promoted three times in the playoffs...
BOOT CAMP WITH A HUGE REWARD!
FREE AGENTS SIGN UP TO PFA SCHEME By Chris Dunlavy ASMIR Begovic won 63 caps for Bosnia & Herzegovina, played in a World Cup and spent a decade in the Premier League. Rhys Lovett made a handful of appearances for Cheltenham Town in League Two and counts Tiverton Town, Shepton...
Maher opts for Bulgarian Slavi
SOUTHEND United boss Kevin Maher is up and running in the transfer market after last season’s near miss with the signing of highly-rated Bulgarian forward Slavi Spasov. The 23-year-old has signed a two-year contract at Roots Hall following the expiration of his contract at Slough Town. Spasov became Oxford United’s...
Grimwood deal is a City record
NEW full-timers Chelmsford City have continued their summer spend by snapping up National League winner Joe Grimwood for a club record fee. Grimwood, 23, clinched a third promotion in a row with Barnet last season, having previously earned success at AFC Sudbury and Braintree Town. Now he is looking to...