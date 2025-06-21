Connect with us

Latest News

DANNY HAILS REBELS CASH CONVERTERS

By Matthew Nash

ON THE MOVE: Worthing’s Danny Cashman
PICTURE: Kyle Hemsley

DANNY Cashman has praised Worthing for the role they played in helping him return to the Football League with Crawley Town this week.
The 24-year-old signed a two-year deal with his hometown club on Wednesday and will officially join the Reds on July 1 following the expiration of his contract at Woodside Road.
Cashman had been one of the hottest in properties in Non-League after helping the Rebels to the National League South play-offs twice. His final appearance for them came as they were knocked...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Latest News

  •

    WE’RE UP FOR IT!

    New bosses relish challenge ahead By Jon Couch NEW Step 1 gaffers Adam Lakeland and Alun Armstrong say they are ready for the rigours of the National League as they gear up for their big re-building jobs this summer. Lakeland, 40, has made the step up from King’s Lynn Town...

  •

    SCOTT’S SET UP FOR A REBUILD

    Key exits force Davies to act By Matthew Nash SCOTT DAVIES says he has no option but to embark on a complete summer rebuild at Slough Town. The Rebels boss has been raided for his top talent after leading part-time Slough to a 16th-place finish in National League South, with...

  •

    FREDDIE AND THE DREAMERS’ TITLE BID

    By John Lyons FORMER Premier League striker Freddie Sears has set his sights on promotion after joining ambitious Maldon & Tiptree. After a goal-laden season with Isthmian Premier Chatham Town, the ex-West Ham and Ipswich marksman has dropped one rung of the ladder by linking up with the Isthmian North...

  •

    A famous day in Rangers’ history

    I HAVE followed Stafford Rangers for over 50 years and I’m just recovering from what’s been a tough season in NPL Midlands. But I just wanted to highlight one particular game that stood out this season – this time, for all the right reasons. It was April 5, 2025, Stafford...