Latest News
MAHON’S MINDSET IS SET ON WINNING
I LEARNED FROM THE SCHOOL OF HARD KNOCKS
THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY: JOE KIZZI By JOHN LYONS JOE Kizzi took the long road to reach the Football League. The versatile defender had just turned 28 when EFL new boys Sutton United signed him up. Earlier stints at Eton Manor, Enfield 1893, Waltham Abbey, Cheshunt, Wingate...
MARINER REECE SO GRATEFUL TO MOORS
By Chris Dunlavy STEPPING UP: Reece Staunton has joined Grimsby Town GRIMSBY-bound Reece Staunton has thanked Spennymoor Town for providing a springboard back into the EFL. The 23-year-old left-back debuted for Bradford City aged just 15 and made 21 appearances for the Bantams before being released in 2022. After a...
Feeney return is catalyst to excite Hughes
MARK Hughes believes returning hero Morgan Feeney embodies the qualities required to ensure Carlisle United make an immediate return to the EFL. The 26-year-old centre-back captained the Cumbrians during their 2023 League Two promotion campaign. Now, he makes a highly anticipated comeback, agreeing to a two-year deal at Brunton Park...
Young Whyle is of the perfect Ilk
ILKESTON Town have picked up talented young centre-back Tyler Whyle. The 19-year-old began his career at Mansfield Town and signed a professional contract with the Stags last summer after impressing as a scholar. Last season, Whyle featured for the Mansfield Town Under-21s side that were crowned Central League Cup champions...