Connect with us

Latest News

MAHON’S MINDSET IS SET ON WINNING

By Matt Badcock

CRAIG Mahon knows what the remit is at AFC Fylde – and that’s why they need to hit the big reset button first.
Mahon has been appointed as the Coasters’ new head coach as the ambitious club look to get back to winning ways following last season’s relegation from Non-League’s top flight.
The former Chester midfielder, who turned 36 yesterday, has made a big impression since stepping into management as Curzon Ashton’s player-boss in 2023.
In his first season they finished inside the National League North play-offs before missi...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Latest News

  •

    I LEARNED FROM THE SCHOOL OF HARD KNOCKS

    THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY: JOE KIZZI By JOHN LYONS JOE Kizzi took the long road to reach the Football League. The versatile defender had just turned 28 when EFL new boys Sutton United signed him up. Earlier stints at Eton Manor, Enfield 1893, Waltham Abbey, Cheshunt, Wingate...

  •

    MARINER REECE SO GRATEFUL TO MOORS

    By Chris Dunlavy STEPPING UP: Reece Staunton has joined Grimsby Town GRIMSBY-bound Reece Staunton has thanked Spennymoor Town for providing a springboard back into the EFL. The 23-year-old left-back debuted for Bradford City aged just 15 and made 21 appearances for the Bantams before being released in 2022. After a...

  •

    Feeney return is catalyst to excite Hughes

    MARK Hughes believes returning hero Morgan Feeney embodies the qualities required to ensure Carlisle United make an immediate return to the EFL. The 26-year-old centre-back captained the Cumbrians during their 2023 League Two promotion campaign. Now, he makes a highly anticipated comeback, agreeing to a two-year deal at Brunton Park...

  •

    Young Whyle is of the perfect Ilk

    ILKESTON Town have picked up talented young centre-back Tyler Whyle. The 19-year-old began his career at Mansfield Town and signed a professional contract with the Stags last summer after impressing as a scholar. Last season, Whyle featured for the Mansfield Town Under-21s side that were crowned Central League Cup champions...