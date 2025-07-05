JACK PUTS THE BRAKES ON ICONIC LEAM SPELL

TERRACE HERO: Jack Edwards is much loved by Leamington fans after 11 years with the club

PICTURE: Leamington FC

STALWART Jack Edwards says it was a “decline in physical and mental capacities” which led him to the difficult decision to leave Leamington after 11 years at the club.

The 34-year-old announced he is to depart the New Windmill with legendary status intact after making 456 appearances for the Brakes, over two spells, scoring 68 goals.

He leaves as the club’s modern-day record appearance maker, and is third in the all-time list.

Explaining his decis...