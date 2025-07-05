Latest News
TRIO GET SET FOR BIG EURO ADVENTURES
EX MEN FOILED BY ACE TAHVON
EXMOUTH TOWN 0 YEOVIL TOWN 1 By John Dibsdall OUCH: Yeovil’s Morgan Williams is challenged by Exmouth’s Ben Griffith PICTURE: Gary House EXMOUTH Town made National League side Yeovil Town work hard to take victory in front of a bumper crowd. This was the Glovers’ first visit to Exmouth’s Southern...
Murray grabs a Sho-stopper
KIDDERMINSTER Harriers boss Adam Murray says new striker Tobi Sho-Silva was well worth the wait. A deal for the 30-year-old former Sutton United, Carlisle, Bromley and FC Halifax Town striker took Murray longer than expected to complete, but the Harriers chief is happy just to get it done in the...
HOPPER’S IN WITH LIONS
TALENTED midfielder Harrison Hopper has been unveiled as Mark Bower’s third summer signing at promotion chasing Guiseley. The 24-year-old joins the Lions from fellow NPL Premier side Warrington Rylands, where he featured 35 times last season. Hopper, a former Rochdale youngster, turned out for York City and Bradford Park Avenue...
ANG SCHTUM ON CARROLL
Harrop keeps quiet on Prem star rumour By Matt Badcock BIG DEAL! Former England striker Andy Carroll is rumoured to be in talks with Chelmsford boss Angelo Harrop, inset PICTURE: Alamy ANGELO HARROP says Chelmsford City’s big summer rebuild is on the right course – but is remaining tight-lipped on...