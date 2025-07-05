BANNED WHITE: FA WON’T SILENCE ME

Connect with us

By Matthew Nash

DORKING Wanderers chairman and manager Marc White says it will be “impossible” for the Football Association to silence him after being hit with a six-match touchline ban.
White was punished for a remark he made before his side’s 3-1 National League South defeat against Weston-super-Mare last season – his 1,000th game in charge.
Speaking to the Under the Cosh podcast, in reference to his disciplinary record, he said: “More women refs now, so you have to pay a bit more respect, do you know what I mean? You have to pay a bit mo...

