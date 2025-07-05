Connect with us

Latest News

Ang schtum on Carroll talk

Angelo Harrop says Chelmsford City’s big summer rebuild is on the right course – but is remaining tight-lipped on rumours they are eyeing a sensational swoop for former England striker Andy Carroll.

Harrop keeps quiet on Prem star rumour
By Matt Badcock

BIG DEAL! Former England striker Andy Carroll is rumoured to be in talks with Chelmsford boss Angelo Harrop, inset
PICTURE: Alamy

ANGELO HARROP says Chelmsford City’s big summer rebuild is on the right course – but is remaining tight-lipped on rumours they are eyeing a sensational swoop for former England striker Andy Carroll.
The ambitious National League South Clarets are transitioning into a full-time football club this summer as they look to take their first step on the path to becoming a Football League club.
Harrop, who took ov...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Latest News

  •

    Just do it!

    Morecambe fans have a simple message for owner Jason Whittingham ahead of tomorrow’s intended sale of the crisis-hit club: Get it done.

  •

    The Big Interview: Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson

    Simon Grayson is no mug. After 784 games, four promotions and an abundance of boardroom drama, he knows exactly what he’s walked into at Hartlepool United.

  •

    I’ve got my big chance

    John Rooney says it’s a ‘privilege’ to have the chance to manage Macclesfield – and that he will hang up his boots to focus 100 per cent on the challenge ahead.

  •

    From title to folding

    It was midday last Sunday when Widnes announced unexpectedly that their first team had folded and a decade-long spell in the semi-pro ranks was over.