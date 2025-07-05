Latest News
Ang schtum on Carroll talk
Angelo Harrop says Chelmsford City’s big summer rebuild is on the right course – but is remaining tight-lipped on rumours they are eyeing a sensational swoop for former England striker Andy Carroll.
-
Just do it!
Morecambe fans have a simple message for owner Jason Whittingham ahead of tomorrow’s intended sale of the crisis-hit club: Get it done.
-
The Big Interview: Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson
Simon Grayson is no mug. After 784 games, four promotions and an abundance of boardroom drama, he knows exactly what he’s walked into at Hartlepool United.
-
I’ve got my big chance
John Rooney says it’s a ‘privilege’ to have the chance to manage Macclesfield – and that he will hang up his boots to focus 100 per cent on the challenge ahead.
-
From title to folding
It was midday last Sunday when Widnes announced unexpectedly that their first team had folded and a decade-long spell in the semi-pro ranks was over.