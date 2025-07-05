Latest News
WITH MARK’S VISION, I BACK US TO THRIVE
2025/26 FANTASY FOOTBALL LEAGUE ENTRY FORM
THE WAY TO SHOW YOUR 5 JOKERS ON THE ENTRY FORM IS TO PLACE A 'J' INSTEAD OF A TICK. PUT 'SJ' FOR YOUR SUPER JOKER
FANTASY NON-LEAGUE 2025-26
WELL, here we go again. It only feels like yesterday that we were finishing last season’s competition. This season’s Fantasy Non-League will again only cost you £5 to enter. The FNL 2025/26 entry deadline will be midnight on Sunday, August 31. It is very important that you read the rules...
Duo in to boost Magpies charge
COACHES Matt Tunley and Karl Nash have joined the backroom team at Hellenic Division One West side Stonehouse Town. Tunley has previously been with Swindon Supermarine and Shortwood United, while Nash has joined from Dursley Town. “We’re excited to have their expertise and energy on board as we continue to...
SHOP STILL IN THE WINDOW!
Coughlan’s early call helped lure in Lenell By Matt Badcock ON THE MOVE: Lenell John-Lewis has left York after four years to join Boston United PICTURE: Tom Poole LENELL John-Lewis already knew he’s got plenty of gas in the tank yet – but it’s also nice to have a hot...