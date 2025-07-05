Connect with us

Latest News

VINCE: ROB’S PERFECT FIT FOR ROVERS

By Jon Couch

DOUBLE ACT: Robbie Savage and owner Dale Vince
PICTURE: FGR

DALE VINCE admits he’s been a sucker for a high-profile manager in the past – but insists new man Robbie Savage will not fall into that bracket.
Savage is Vince’s ninth manager at the New Lawn in the last five years – a list which includes the likes of Duncan Ferguson and Troy Deeney, both of whom turned out to be false dawns.
Like his failed predecessors, Savage steps into the hotseat on the back of a stellar playing career and with media commitments that will continue to run al...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Latest News

  •

    WE’VE GOT OUR GREEN FOR GO!

    Tony INCENZO TALKING POINTS IN IT TOGETHER: Burscough are plotting their rise back up the pyramid from the North West Counties League PICTURE: Burscough FC I’VE always believed that the most important mantra for any Non-League club is long-term stability. After all, we’ve seen some calamitous sagas in the past...

  •

    BE CAREFUL WHAT ROO WISH FOR!

    Chris DUNLAVY A FRESH TAKE ON FOOTBALL MACCLESFIELD have a Rooney in the dugout, but was it the one they truly desired? And if Wayne Rooney really did spurn an offer to take charge at Moss Rose – as reports have suggested – before his brother John filled the void...

  •

    SHIELDS BOSS PAYS TRIBUTE TO COPPEN

    NORTH Shields manager Brian Smith has paid an emotional tribute to defender Curtis Coppen after he passed away two weeks ago. Smith’s side returned to action for the first time since Coppen’s sad passing as they claimed a 3-0 win in a friendly with Northern Alliance neighbours Percy Main. It...

  •

    LILYWHITES TOPPLED IN CAMBRIDGE CLASSICO

    ROUND-UP By David Lawrence ON THE RUN: Cambridge United’s Shayne Lavery CAMBRIDGE United claimed the bragging rights by winning the Cam Classico at Cambridge City 3-1 in front of a sellout crowd at the FWD-IP-Community Stadium. The first meeting between the two sides in seven years proved an entertaining clash...