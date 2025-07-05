Latest News
VINCE: ROB’S PERFECT FIT FOR ROVERS
WE’VE GOT OUR GREEN FOR GO!
Tony INCENZO TALKING POINTS IN IT TOGETHER: Burscough are plotting their rise back up the pyramid from the North West Counties League PICTURE: Burscough FC I’VE always believed that the most important mantra for any Non-League club is long-term stability. After all, we’ve seen some calamitous sagas in the past...
BE CAREFUL WHAT ROO WISH FOR!
Chris DUNLAVY A FRESH TAKE ON FOOTBALL MACCLESFIELD have a Rooney in the dugout, but was it the one they truly desired? And if Wayne Rooney really did spurn an offer to take charge at Moss Rose – as reports have suggested – before his brother John filled the void...
SHIELDS BOSS PAYS TRIBUTE TO COPPEN
NORTH Shields manager Brian Smith has paid an emotional tribute to defender Curtis Coppen after he passed away two weeks ago. Smith’s side returned to action for the first time since Coppen’s sad passing as they claimed a 3-0 win in a friendly with Northern Alliance neighbours Percy Main. It...
LILYWHITES TOPPLED IN CAMBRIDGE CLASSICO
ROUND-UP By David Lawrence ON THE RUN: Cambridge United’s Shayne Lavery CAMBRIDGE United claimed the bragging rights by winning the Cam Classico at Cambridge City 3-1 in front of a sellout crowd at the FWD-IP-Community Stadium. The first meeting between the two sides in seven years proved an entertaining clash...