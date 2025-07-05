2025/26 ENTRY FORM

Latest News
Home is where Hert is for Joe
HIGHLY-RATED Joe Newton has returned home to Hertfordshire to join Boreham Wood. The Hatfield lad, 24, has arrived in WD6 after a two-year spell with National League rivals Solihull Moors. Full-back Newton, who earned a move to Coventry City from Royston Town in 2019, was part of the Solihull side...
Clifford is Day’s big headline act
FARNBOROUGH boss Spencer Day reckons he has made a real “headline signing” in Billy Clifford. The 32-year-old midfielder won the National League title with Barnet last season having previously twice been a champion of National League South with Wealdstone and Ebbsfleet United. The former Chelsea youngster has signed a two-year...
OFFLER JUST SO SPECIAL
MICKLEOVER boss Gareth Holmes believes new signing Ashton Offler will prove to be a ‘great fit’. The 24-year-old centre-back has joined the NPL Midlands new-boys and brings with him experience from the likes of Matlock Town, Guiseley, Rushall Olympic and Stamford. “Ashton joins us with a really strong pedigree, having...
FA CUP, TROPHY & VASE 2025-26
