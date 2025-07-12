Connect with us

FANTASY NON-LEAGUE 2025-26

PRIZE MONEY 2025-26

OVERALL WINNER £1,000!, 2ND £500, 3RD £250, BOTTOM £500
MANAGER OF THE MONTH 1ST £25, 2ND £10, 3RD £5, BOTTOM £10
WELL, here we go again. It only feels like yesterday that we were finishing last season’s competition. This season’s Fantasy Non-League will again only cost you £5 to enter. The FNL 2025/26 entry deadline will be midnight on Sunday, August 31. It is very important that you read the rules very closely as there are a few changes to the competition this season. Again, this season the EARLY ENTRY BO...

