FA Cup: Woolley’s bros stand in the way of legacy!

We take a look ahead to the FA Cup extra preliminary round

There will inevitably be a moment on Friday night when Bootle‘s Joe Woolley, an attacking midfielder who loves to dribble, is isolated against an opponent.

Chances are, given their roles, that the man wearing 1874 Northwich colours trying to stop him making forward progress will be Matt Woolley – his older brother.

“He’s already warned me to expect a kick on the knee!” Joe told The NLP.

“We usually talk about football all the time, but we’ve been avoiding each other since the draw was made.”

BROTHERS IN ARMS: Joe Woolley, left, and Matt, right, playing together at 1874 Northwich

PICTURE: Xenia Simpson Photography

Big grin

As it happens, the duo were together on a lunchtime walk when a mutual friend messaged Joe to alert him the Bucks, who have home advantage for the FA Cup extra preliminary round tie, had been paired with the Cheshire side for which he made more than 100 appearances before departing two years ago.

The following season, the 29-year-old scored six times in three appearances against his old team – a double on each occasion – for Kidsgrove and then Bootle.

“I know what he wants to do when he gets the ball – it’s stopping him that’s the problem,” said Matt, who turns 35 next month.

“It’s always weird when you come up against your close friends in a game, maybe more so if it’s your brother because it’s so rare.

“I don’t think I’ve got the better of him yet either, although I do remember him turning up for Christmas dinner once with a big grin on his face after scoring against us for Kidsgrove the previous Saturday.”

He can count on back-up this time after middle sibling Jack completed a transfer from neighbours Winsford United to 1874 this summer.

A striker, the 31-year-old is returning for a second spell with the Northwich club – currently operating at Step 5, and visiting higher-ranked hosts from the Northern Premier League‘s West Division.

Joe added: “I’ve mentioned to people at work that I’m playing in the FA Cup, and they loved it when I told them I’d be up against two of my brothers – it’s an added reason for them to come and watch.”

SIBLING RIVALRY: Joe Woolley, in the blue of Bootle, charges down brother Matt, for 1874, in April 2024

PICTURE: Will Griffiths

Invested

Perhaps the most invested observer will be the trio’s father, Stewart.

For years, he’s wrestled with a dilemma of which son to watch, and when; every game is plotted in a diary before a ball is kicked, but he often calls before a weekend to check the fixture list hasn’t changed.

It has been easier for him in the past; indeed, all three brothers – Jack, Joe, and Matt – scored for Knutsford during a Cheshire FA Amateur Cup tie in the 2013-14 campaign.

“Dad will just want us to play well no matter what the result is,” said the latter, ‘74’s record appearance holder and the only player to have featured every season since the club’s formation.

“Nobody would choose to play an FA Cup tie as their first competitive game and we’ll probably start as underdogs, but we’re hoping to catch Bootle cold and sneak through if we can.”

