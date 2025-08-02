Connect with us

Latest News

We’re living the cup dream

When Harwich and Parkeston went to Wembley in 1953, they didn’t get to lift the Amateur Cup trophy – but 72 years on, the Shrimpers have finally managed to get their hands on a famous piece of FA silverware in the form of the world-renowned FA Cup trophy

By Andy Schooler

When Harwich and Parkeston went to Wembley in 1953, they didn’t get to lift the Amateur Cup trophy.
But, 72 years on, the Shrimpers have finally managed to get their hands on a famous piece of FA silverware in the form of the world-renowned FA Cup trophy which visited the Essex Senior League club’s Royal Oak ground this week to help commemorate the club’s 150th anniversary.
Around 400 people attended on Thursday night to see the trophy close up as the Football Association launched its ‘FA Cup On The Road’ campaign to publicise the famous competition.
The event came was a pr...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Latest News