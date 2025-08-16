Latest News
Byrne’s boys are back in business
Shane Byrne says there’s no danger of Brackley Town suffering imposter syndrome in Non-League’s top flight – but knows the significance of the Saints getting their first win on the board.
More in Latest News
Bond Group confirms Morecambe FC sale to Panjab Warriors
Bond Group Investments has confirmed that it has sold its majority shareholding in Morecambe Football Club to Panjab Warriors, with the deal still awaiting confirmation from the National League.
National League approves Morecambe takeover
The Enterprise National League has approved the long-awaited takeover of Morecambe Football Club, with the suspension imposed last month to be lifted once the signed sale and purchase agreement is received.
The Big Interview: Virgil’s exit taught me you must live for the moment
The moment Burton Albion signalled their intention to sign Tyrese Shade, Eastleigh manager Kelvin Davis knew the game was up - and memories of Virgil van Dijk's big money move to Liverpool came to his mind.
Forest Green Rovers 2-0 Yeovil Town: Mendy is Savage’s master at work
Forest Green Rovers boss Robbie Savage hailed midfielder Laurent Mendy as “the best player on the park by far” after his swashbuckling display inspired his side to victory over Yeovil Town.