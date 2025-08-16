Connect with us

Byrne’s boys are back in business

Shane Byrne says there’s no danger of Brackley Town suffering imposter syndrome in Non-League’s top flight – but knows the significance of the Saints getting their first win on the board.

Seamless transition for super Saints
By Matt Badcock

SAINTS 'N' WINNERS: Shane Byrne is mobbed by his Brackley Town team-mates after scoring the winner against Eastleigh last Saturday
PICTURE: Mitch Davidson

SHANE BYRNE says there’s no danger of Brackley Town suffering imposter syndrome in Non-League’s top flight – but knows the significance of the Saints getting their first win on the board.
Midfielder Byrne, 32, slammed in the match-winning penalty on the opening day as Gavin Cowan’s side made their Step 1 bow with victory over Eastleigh.
After seven years of play-off heartache was ende...

