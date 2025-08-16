Shrimps have hope!

Morecambe are at the top of the National League‘s compliance and licensing committee agenda on Wednesday with hopes a resolution to the club’s takeover saga is ‘in sight’.

The Shrimps are currently suspended by the league with their first three games of the season postponed while they are embroiled in a long-running sale saga.

It’s been a chaotic period for the club, who were relegated from the EFL last season.

An EFL-approved sale from current owners Bond Group to Panjab Warriors has continually stalled.

It’s why a statement on Thursday revealing the agreement of a new takeover deal between the two parties – who had been due to meet on Wednesday – was met with trepidation.

Cautious

A joint-statement from Bond Group and Panjab Warriors claimed: “This agreement reflects the willingness of both sides to compromise in the best interests of Morecambe FC, its supporters, and the wider community.

“It paves the way for continued stability and a positive future both on and off the pitch.

“Final legal documentation will now be prepared, with immediate steps being taken to inform key stakeholders, including the National League and the club’s management team.

“Both Panjab Warriors and Bond Group would like to thank all parties involved for their patience and support during this process, and we look forward to a new chapter in the club’s history.”

But the Shrimps Trust later confirmed “a constructive meeting has taken place”. Their statement continued: “We understand that formal negotiations have now concluded and that sale and purchase agreements are in the process of being documented for submission to the National League.

“This represents a significant step forward in the process. While we remain cautious until the necessary approvals have been confirmed, all parties have verified this information with us, giving us some assurance that a resolution is in sight.”

And on Friday, general manager Rob Smith and head of finance Oliver Fish were appointed onto the board of directors.

The Shrimps’ next scheduled fixture would be Altrincham on Saturday.