North travellers look on in awe

AN article in The Non-League Paper a few weeks ago from Farnborough manager Spencer Day claimed that success in National League South would be so difficult this coming season because many of the clubs had so much financial backing.
Perhaps some of that money could be passed on to a few National League North clubs to help them pay for much longer away trips compared to those faced by clubs in National League South this season?
D.BASSETT Crosby, Liverpool

