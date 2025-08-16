DRIPPING WITH TOP REVIEWS

Connect with us

LEWES FC have beaten off competition from Isthmian League rivals Cray Wanderers and Isle of Wight club Cowes Sports to land a prestigious hospitality award.
The Rooks claimed the number one spot in the Hidden Gems category of The Padded Seat awards – a platform for independent hospitality reviews, from grassroots level to global tournaments.
Each venue was judged against four key pillars: Staff & Service, Food & Drink, VIP Features, and Value for Money.
The Dripping Pan was honoured following a visit by Padded Seat officials in September 2024.

