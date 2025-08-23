Moore’s flat cap aces are having a blinder!

REACTION TO THE FA CUP FIRST ROUND QUALIFYING DRAW

By Andrew Simpson

UP FOR THE CUP: Atherton LR’s Dave Moore is ready to lead his side in the big derby

PICTURE: James Lobley/ Atherton LR

DAVE Moore can remember a time Atherton Laburnum Rovers were so bad he used to apologise to supporters after heavy defeats.

Now, it’s smiles and high fives after the final whistle.

That’s why he feels good about his side’s chances of causing an upset when they host neighbours Atherton Collieries in the FA Cup on Saturday.

“In the past we never really believed we could beat them,” he told The NLP.

“They w...