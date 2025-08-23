FA Cup
Moore’s flat cap aces are having a blinder!
Dave Moore can remember a time Atherton Laburnum Rovers were so bad he used to apologise to supporters after heavy defeats – but he is hoping for smiles when his side face Atherton Colliers in the FA Cup.
Which non-league teams will take part in the FA Cup First Qualifying Round?
The draw has been made for the 2025/26 Emirates FA Cup First Qualifying Round, which is set to take place on Saturday 30 August.
Billericay Town: We’re on the wall of fame
Billericay Town legends have had their FA Vase triumphs enshrined with a new Wembley Wall.
BASFORD UNITED 5 HUCKNALL TOWN 0
By Callum Wright ■ BASFORD United cruised into the next round of the FA Cup with a resounding victory over local rivals Hucknall Town. After a competitive first half, the deadlock was broken on the hour when captain Henri Wilder rose to head in a Hallam corner. Just two minutes...
HITCHIN TOWN 1 GRAYS ATHLETIC 1
By Paul Harris ■ GRAYS were seconds away from a hard-earned win when Hitchin finally made their pressure tell and scored a dramatic equaliser. The visitors were rampant in the early stages and seized the lead after 14 minutes with an impressive finish from Callum Fitzer. Hitchin laid siege to...