Morecambe 2-1 Altrincham: Dan’s just the tonic for Johal’s warriors

MORECAMBE FC UP AND RUNNING AFTER A WEEK OF NEW HORIZONS

By Derek Quinn

MORECAMBE 2

Tollitt 6, Ogwuru 90+8

ALTRINCHAM 1

Knowles 34

SHEER DELIGHT: Daniel Ogwuru races towards the Morecambe fans to celebrate his winning goal. Inset above: Manager Ashvir Singh Johal applauds the fans

PICTURE: Jonathan Moore and Alamy

MORECAMBE’S new era under the ownership of the Panjab Warriors began in the most dramatic of fashions with a 98th minute winner from Daniel Ogwuru earning them victory over Atrincham.

The substitute – one of 12 players signed by Ashvir Singh Johal in this first week in charge...