Columnists
Gregor Robertson: There’s nothing wrong in going long!
Have you noticed the way most games start these days? One team takes kick-off, obviously. But it’s what happens next that feels a little regressive. Quite often, the ball is laid back to a team-mate, who promptly boots it straight out of play.
More in Columnists
-
Simon Grayson: Harvey is Pools best kept secret
Our goalkeeper at Hartlepool United, Harvey Cartwright, has been getting a lot of plaudits recently but if you ask me he’s been absolutely rubbish.
-
FA Trophy Factfile: Former winners continue their bid
The FA Trophy second qualifying round sees the remaining 80 Step 4 clubs compete for the potential chance to face higher-league opposition in the next round.
-
FSA: Morecambe showed power of the fans!
The Football Supporters’ Association (FSA) is delighted to be working with The Non-League Paper this season, and this article kicks off a series of monthly columns from us about our work throughout the pyramid and with community-owned clubs.
-
FA Cup Factfile: It’s sweet 17 for the hopefuls of Step 5!
The FA Cup second qualifying round sees the 48 National League Step 2 clubs join the competition along with the 112 clubs that have won their way through to this stage.