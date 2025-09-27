Connect with us

Chris Dunlavy

Chris Dunlavy: Sparky’s had a reality check

Mark Hughes cut a remarkably philosophical figure in the aftermath of Carlisle’s humiliating 5-0defeat to York on Tuesday night.

Chris DUNLAVY
A FRESH TAKE ON FOOTBALL

MARK Hughes cut a remarkably philosophical figure in the aftermath of Carlisle’s humiliating 5-0defeat to York on Tuesday night.
“Results like this happen,” said the former Manchester United and Wales forward, who’d looked rather less sanguine on the touchline as his team shipped goals and chances with gay abandon.
“We’ve lost a battle tonight, but it’s just a battle. We want to win the war, that’s the key – and it’s still early days.”
Early days indeed, but there are battles and there are battles. For Carlisle, this was the equivalent of the Roman def...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Chris Dunlavy