Adam Hinshelwood makes sensational return to Worthing

You can watch ALL National League games, live or on demand HERE

Adam Hinshelwood has returned to Worthing as manager six weeks after leaving York City.

The 41-year-old is back with the Red Rebels to replace Chris Agutter, who left for Sutton United last week.

Hinshelwood was a surprise departure from the National League Minstermen at the end of August despite leading the club to second-place in the table last season with 96 points.

He joined the club in February 2024 and steered them to safety before last season’s near-miss at promotion.

For exclusive stories and all the detailed Non-League news you need, subscribe to The Non-League Paper website, digital edition, or newspaper from as little as 14p a day.

WATCH NON-LEAGUE GOALMOUTH HERE

This will be Hinshelwood’s third spell as Worthing boss and is one of their most successful managers having delivered Isthmian Premier title success in 2021-22 and the Sussex Senior Challenge Cup in 2023 as well as helping develop a number of young, exciting players,

He has signed a contract through to May 2028 and will take charge of their televised FA Cup fourth round qualifying tie against Forest Green Rovers on Monday night.

And chairman Barry Hunter is thrilled he will be back in their dug-out.

Hunter said: “We are thrilled with this move – it’s the start of a new era! We are clear with our objective, which hasn’t changed – to secure promotion to the National League as soon as is feasible.

“In our discussions with Adam, we recognised that we are both in completely different and more advanced places than we were just 18 months ago.

Target

“As a club, we are almost unrecognisable (on and off the pitch) compared with when Adam left, while he has unsurprisingly proved himself at National League level.

“Naturally, we’re aware Adam will remain a target for clubs higher up the pyramid. However, as we have recently learned, all our managers attract interest – that comes with our growing reputation and we need to embrace it.”

READ MORE: National League Rundown: What did we learn from Round 14?