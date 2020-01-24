Steve Burr back in Non-League as number two to Gowling at Hereford

Hereford’s new interim manager Josh Gowling has been reunited with former Kidderminster, Chester and Northwich boss Steve Burr after bringing him to Edgar Street as his number two.

Appointed on Wednesday to hold the fort at the Bulls following the departure of Russell Slade, Gowling played under Burr at Harriers when they finished second in the National League.

Gowling told the Bulls website on Friday: “I’m delighted that Steve has agreed to come in and help out. I wanted someone who I know in the game, who I can trust and who I can bounce ideas off.

“Steve shares the same passion and drive that I have for the game and coupled with his experience and knowledge I think he will be a real asset for us.”

Burr, most recently senior club scout at League One Fleetwood Town, was delighted to help his former player and captain settle into his first hot-seat.

“Josh contacted me about getting involved and helping him out and I’m more than happy to do that. I’m really looking forward to it,” said the former England C assistant manager, pictured.

“I know how driven Josh is as a player, which is why when I bought him in at Kidderminster I made him captain.

“I know how much he wants to succeed as a manager and if I can help him in his first start to his managerial career then hopefully we can go on and do well for the football club.

“Josh has got to be his own man and make his own decisions, that’s what you do as a manager, but I’m here to help and guide him and I’m looking forward to it.”

Centre-back Gowling agreed to take charge of all first team affairs on Wednesday with Curzon Ashton next up at Edgar Street on Saturday.

Gowling – who joined the Bulls 13 months ago and was a regular starter last season – had been in and out of the side in recent weeks.

Slade and the Bulls went their separate ways on Monday night after a run off just one win in 14 National League North outings for the former Cardiff City, Brighton & Hove Albion, Charlton Athletic, Leyton Orient, Yeovil Town and Grimsby Town boss.

Gowling is looking forward to making his managerial debut after playing for a host of clubs since kicking off his career with West Brom including Bournemouth, Carlisle United, Gillingham, Grimsby Town, Kidderminster Harriers and Torquay United.

Images courtesy of Steve Niblett/@HerefordFC/Twitter

