National League South rivals both name new goalkeeping coaches

National League South rivals Bath City and Welling United have both strengthened their touchline teams with new goalkeeping coaches.

Matt James, pictured right, was confirmed by the Romans as the successor to Dom Colman at Twerton Park in a statement on Monday following his departure to become academy coach at League One Barnsley.

James, who’s worked with the Welsh U19s women’s squad, was most recently the academy coach at Barclays Women’s Super League Bristol City.

STAFF NEWS | We are pleased to announce the appointment of Matt James (@Maffajo) as our new goalkeeping coach and we welcome him to the Club. Matt was until recently academy goalkeeping coach at @Official_BRFC and has worked with @FAWales U19s Ladies. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/pyonomIcUQ — Bath City FC (@BathCity_FC) February 3, 2020

Recently appointed Wings boss Bradley Quinton boosted his own staff on Monday with the arrival of Ben Sewell.

Sewell and former Enfield boss Quinton worked together during a successful spell at Braintree Town when he was involved in coaching Ben Killip, who went on to represent England C.

Sewell also worked at Enfield town and more recently, Romford.

NEWS | Goalkeeping Coach added to management team A belated welcome to PVR, @BenjiSewell ? More ??https://t.co/fOlsB2cwmA — Welling United (@wellingunited) February 3, 2020

Image courtesy of bathcityfc.com

