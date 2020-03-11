Dulwich Hamlet tell fans to speak up over plans before its too late

Dulwich Hamlet officials are urging supporters to comment on the planning application for their new Champion Hill home by Thursday night or risk the the consequences if it’s rejected.

It’s been a long-running process for the National League South club, who had a spell groundsharing with Tooting & Mitcham after being caught in the middle of a row between stadium owners Meadow Development and Southwark Council.

As reported in The Non-League Paper this week, changes to the initial application have now been formally made and a committee meeting on April 22 has been targeted for completion of all the reports and a decision on the outcome that will decide Hamlet’s immediate future.

Hamlet have urged any fans who haven’t made their comments to support the application already to do so by Thursday March 12, the council’s deadline for comments to be considered.

STATEMENT: The club and @dhstorg give an update on our planning application for Champion Hill. We have been given a planning committee date, and need your comments of support! Read more below?#DHFC?? — Dulwich Hamlet FC (@DulwichHamletFC) March 5, 2020

A club statement said: “We would like to thank everyone that has supported the club during this long process.

“Should the application be rejected the club will not be able to continue in its current form at the heart of its community so it is important that everyone’s voice is heard.”

