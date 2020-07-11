Funds flooding in as Spencer McCall battles cancer for second time

Midfielder Spencer McCall has raised more than £20,000 for life-saving treatment within 48 hours of revealing he is fighting a second battle against cancer, writes David Ballheimer.

The 25-year-old, who has a young son, launched a JustGiving online appeal on Friday as the NHS cannot fund the expensive treatments outside the UK that could still save his life. By midnight on Saturday, McCall was already nearly a quarter of the way to the £90,000 he needs with £21,958 pledged by nearly 800 people.

Diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare deadly form of bone cancer in February 2019, the former Wingate & Finchley, Royston Town, Hendon and Hemel Hempstead Town star underwent 14 cycles of chemotherapy and three major surgeries last year before being given the all-clear in September.

Wingate & Finchley put on a tournament involving his four former clubs last July which raised a four-figure sum to help him get his life back on track. Tragically, a routine scan in February this year showed his cancer had returned, with multiple tumours in both lungs.

Help raise £90000 to help Spencer McCall fund life saving cancer treatment Please #donate on @justgiving and RT https://t.co/ZvgP1OkRry — Hemel Hempstead Town FC (@hemelfc) July 10, 2020

Sadly, more chemotherapy targeting the lungs has failed to stop the progression of the disease but alternative therapies outside the UK, including innovative radiotherapy, Cyberknife, immunotherapy and dendritic cell therapy – will increase his chances of winning his battle with the disease.

The football community has been quick to come to McCall’s aid. Former Hendon team-mate Ollie Sprague and his clubs among those posting messages on Twitter with links to the crowdfunding page.

Spencer tells the full story of his battle on the fundraising site, finishing it with the following message to potential donors: “This has undoubtedly been a very tough and challenging period of my life over the last two years.

“Having done everything that has been thrown at me by my doctors, I was looking forward to getting my life back on track! I couldn’t wait to get back to playing football. My spirit remains high and I am not willing to lie down and accept defeat.

“I appreciate that not everyone is in a position to donate, particularly with challenging financial times but there maybe other ways you can help me, for example sharing my story may attract the attention of any further help that can be offered. Thank you to everyone in advance.”

Please do help @Spencerrrr4 in any way possible as he continues his fight against Ewing Sarcoma. We’re right behind you Spence ??? https://t.co/vuk0p4hQ0l — Wingate&Finchley FC (@WinFinchleyFC) July 10, 2020

For more information or to make a donation click here.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @hemelfc/Twitter