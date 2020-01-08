Welling United will never surrender vows new boss Bradley Quinton

New Welling United boss Bradley Quinton has told fans they won’t be rolling over for anybody ahead of their trip to National League South leaders Wealdstone on Saturday.

The former Enfield Town and Braintree Town manager replaced club chairman Mark Goldberg on Tuesday after he sacked himself with the Wings hovering above the drop zone on goal difference alone.

The 41-year-old will want to put his first game in charge quickly behind him after the Wings were knocked out of the Kent Senior Cup on Tuesday night within hours of his appointment, his new charges losing 2-1.

Quinton won promotion with Barintree Town via the play-offs and he told the club’s website he already new where his priorities lay.

BREAKING | Chairman Goldberg appoints new manager. Welcome to PVR, Bradley Quinton ? More ?https://t.co/BsbTQS2slJ — Welling United (@wellingunited) January 7, 2020

“We need to stop mistakes and find out where we’re going wrong,” said the new Wings boss.

“We have Wealdstone this weekend, we know their strengths and we will prepare for that. We’ll be positive but we won’t roll over to anyone.”

Goldberg had appointed himself as manager for a second time at the start of the season after parting company with Steve King in the summer before his subsequent appointment at league rivals Dartford.

The Wings statement read: “Chairman Mark Goldberg is delighted to announce the appointment of Bradley Quinton as the club’s first team manager with immediate effect.

“41-year-old Quinton has previously managed Enfield Town and Braintree Town, reaching the playoffs with both clubs and winning promotion from the Vanarama National League South in 2018 after beating Hampton & Richmond on penalties.

“As a player Quinton made over 500 appearances for Braintree Town and was well known as a tenacious midfielder who worked tirelessly in his team’s engine room.”

Danny Waldren and Ejiro Okosieme were thanked for their services by the Wings on Wednesday after the duo left Park View Road to team up with another chairman-cum-manager, Glenn Tamplin at Isthmian League North Romford.

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged National League South, Vanarama National League, Welling United, Welling United FC