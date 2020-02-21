Bury AFC rising in the NWCFL and FC Isle of Man on the way!

Bury AFC and FC Isle of Man are among eleven clubs who’ve applied to join the North West Counties Football League for season 2020/21.

FC Isle of Man have had ambitions to play on the mainland like fellow islanders Guernsey and Jersey while fans have formed Bury AFC following the demise of the now defunct League Two club earlier this season.

The phoenix club’s application was confirmed by the NWCFL in a statement on Friday before chairnan Chris Murray was interviewed on BBC 5live, giving his reaction to the new to Tony Livesey

Unaffiliated to Bury FC which defaulted on a plan to help settle its debts with creditors last week, the club applied to join the NWCFL in December.

Like most competitions, the NWCFL give clubs until 31 March to meet certain criteria including ground-grading to be considered for a 10th-tier place.

Bury AFC are believed to have secured a home to play and read The Non-League Paper on Sunday for the full story and reaction to the news.

Bury AFC’s official Twitter account already has more than 7,000 followers on Twitter and by Friday night was happily posting news of their application alongside a series of hashtags including #FridayFeeling, #WeWillBeBack and #phoenixrises.

The post read: “This confirms our belief that we are the only team currently with an application in to play football in Bury next season. BRING. IT. ON.”

The clubs applying to the NWCFL from Step 7 are:

Allscott (West Midlands Region League)

Ashville (West Cheshire League)

Crewe (Cheshire League)

Egerton (Cheshire League)

Foley Meir (Staffordshire County Senior League)

Ilkley Town (West Yorkshire League)

South Liverpool (West Cheshire League)

Stockport Georgians (Manchester League)

Wellington Amateurs (West Midlands Regional League):

Bury AFC

FC Isle of Man

Images courtesy nwcfl.com