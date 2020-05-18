Farnham Town looking for new manager to match their own ambitions

Farnham Town need an ambitious new manager to lead them into an exciting new chapter in their 114 year history when football returns.

Town – second in the Combined Counties Premier League when the coronavirus ended their season in March – are looking for a new boss to pick up where they left off under manager Luke Turkington after announcing his departure on Sunday.

Appointed at the Memorial Ground in May 2018 with the club at the foot of the table, the former Town player and Sandhurst boss had completely turned around the Surrey club’s fortunes since taking over two years ago.

According to a club statement, their new manager will inherit not only a much-improved side but a club on the up with a ground refurbishment underway and a new commercial manager who’s already hit the ground running with new sponsorship deals.

The Surrey club’s officials are planning to take their time finding the right man to succeed Turkington after setting a June 30 deadline for potential candidates.

Farnham Town committee spokesman Ed Kelsing said: “The last two seasons have seen the development of a strong and talented playing squad geared for promotion to the Combined Counties Premier League.

“Our team were in second place in the league 10 points ahead of the chasing pack when the season was sadly abandoned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“As they move on the club would like to express our thanks to Luke Turkington and his management team of Lee Pollard and Nathan Kim Sing for their hard work in developing the quality and performance of the playing squad and give them our best wishes for the future.

“The club has high ambitions and a dynamic committee who have made a great start to improving the playing surface of the pitch and appearance of the ground.

“The introduction of a commercial manager has attracted new sponsorship and the club has development plans to significantly improve the facilities at the ground, develop closer community links and to progress to higher levels of football.

“To support and help us achieve our ambitions for the future we are now seeking to recruit an experienced manager/coach and applications with curriculum vitae are invited to chairman@ftfconline.com by 30 June.”

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper

