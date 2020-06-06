Gillingham Town coverage rocketing after NLP’s Samba stars story!

The Non- League Paper has sparked an explosion of media interest in tiny Gillingham Town, the Kent County League Club being backed by former Arsenal stars Eduardo and Denilson.

The amazing story of how Eduardo and fellow Brazilian Denilson, who was at Arsenal from 2006 to 2013, are supporting a club formed by a handful of recovering alcoholics who play in front of a handful of fans was revealed in The NLP two weeks ago.

Since then, the Kent County League club’s director Alex Bernardes has been interviewed on Talk Sport’s Hawksby and Jacobs programme and Town’s co-founder Paul Pickford was interviewed live on BBC Radio London.

And that’s just for starters, as Bernardes says: “Eduardo and Denilson have both given interviews and we are anticipating coverage from The Sun, The Guardian, The Athletic and World Football Index.

Our first publication of 2020! Both Denilson and Eduardo are ambassadors of Gillingham Town Football Club and GTFC Business Club. We are due in The Sun in the coming weeks too! Could your business benefit from this exposure?!#csr https://t.co/CjZWxHcuxw — iTrust Assurance Ltd (@itrustassure) June 6, 2020

“It’s very exciting and it all came about because of the brilliant article in the Non League Paper that has inspired some media to contact us directly.”

Eduardo, 37, financed Gillingham Town to play at Central Park Stadium last season as well as the first team shirts whilst his friend Denilson was recently unveiled as a club ambassador.

Eduardo,the third highest scorer in Croatia’s international history after taking citizenship in 2002, explained his interest was a result of ‘wanting to give something back to English football which is part of my home’ after his highly popular but injury-hit spell with Arsene Wenger’s side.

Bernardes added: “It’s great that The Non League Paper has got the word out about all our plans to build not only the football club but help the local community.

“Our plans to invite Eduardo and Denilson to England are on hold currently due to the Coronavirus but we are busy reaching out to businesses through our new Gillingham Town Business Club.”

?? We are extremely proud to announce Denilson as our club ambassador! Denilson brings a wealth of experience in the game and will use it to mentor our young players. Denilson said “I am delighted to be part of this amazing project. pic.twitter.com/HEIQagXuJv — Gillingham Town FC (@ClubGillingham) May 22, 2020

