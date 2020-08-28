Football Association pick hosts for one-legged Vase and Trophy semis

The semi-finalists in the Buildbase FA Trophy and FA Vase are getting ready to kick off next weekend after the hosts for the one-legged ties were confirmed on Friday.

Three of the four ties to complete the 2019/20 FA Trophy and Vase competitions were pencilled in with the details of the Notts County and Harrogate Town clash still to be confirmed.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport [DCMS] confirmed on Wednesday that the remaining ties and finals in Non-League’s showpiece competitions would be used to pilot the safe return of spectators from the coronavirus lockdown.

Set to take place at Wembley on Sunday 27 September, the two finals for the delayed 2019-20 Non-League Finals Day will be open to a limited number of spectators.

The @DCMS has announced a @BarclaysFAWSL match plus the rearranged finals of the @BuildbaseUK #FATrophy and #FAVase among its latest list of pilot events for the return of spectators: — The FA (@FA) August 26, 2020

FA Trophy

Concord Rangers v Halesowen Town 3pm KO

Notts County and Harrogate Town TBC

FA Vase

Corinthian v Hebburn Town 3pm

Consett v Bitton 3pm

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @FA/Twitter